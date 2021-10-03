CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Piñon, NM

Live events Pinon — what’s coming up

Piñon Today
Piñon Today
 6 days ago

(PINON, NM) Pinon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pinon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOavQ_0cFqpWbd00

Council Meeting of Governing Body

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Section 10-15-1 (B) of the Open Meetings act (NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-01 through 10-15-04), that the City Council and Boards of the Village of...

Learn More

Planning %26 Zoning Commission Monthly Meeting

Cloudcroft, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Burro Ave, Cloudcroft, NM

NOTICE is hereby given in accordance with Section 10-15-1 (B) of the Open Meetings act (NMSA 1978, Sections 10-15-01 through 10-15-04), that the City Council and Boards of the Village of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUBbT_0cFqpWbd00

Alamogordo Alameda Park Farmers' Market

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1523-1599 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Season: Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October 2021 Saturdays, 8am - 10amLocation:North end of Alameda Park, next to the Toy Train Depot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0UuD_0cFqpWbd00

Business Impact/Government Relations

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 1301 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Free and open to the public. Join us at the Chambers Business Impact/Government Relations meeting. This committee meets on a monthly basis to explore issues, events and activities the have or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGn7d_0cFqpWbd00

Reclaim & Restore County By County

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Fairgrounds Road, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Liberty is prejudice to no one, but neither is tyranny! & we’ve experienced the latter in the state of New Mexico & the US of A! #STAND4NM

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cloudcroft, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Piñon, NM
City
Pinon, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nmsa 1978#The Toy Train Depot
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Piñon Today

Piñon Today

Piñon, NM
4
Followers
50
Post
472
Views
ABOUT

With Piñon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy