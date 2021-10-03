‘ Love Local CV ’ launches its new free app to help uplift struggling local businesses in the Coachella Valley. Its main purpose: give free exposure to businesses and inform the community of who is hiring. Love Local CV said its mission is to unite the community and elevate business.

The official launch of the app will be done through a street fair event at Southwest Church lawn on October 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Our mission on October 3rd is to unite the Coachella Valley and send a message of hope to local businesses through the Love Local CV initiative,” said the creator of Love Local CV and pastor of advancement at

Southwest Church Brad Kinney. “The street fair and app are powerful ways we believe will help inspire and ignite our local economy."

With the launch of the free mobile app and the street fair, Love Local CV said it hopes to continue helping struggling businesses by giving them a platform for exposure and financial relief.

There will be 116 local businesses at the street fair showcasing products and services.

Businesses can share specials and post job openings directly on the app. Other businesses interested in participating on the app are able to join for free by simply downloading the app on the App Store or Google Play, and selecting “Register Business” on the drop-down menu.

The initiative was founded last year during the pandemic. Love Local CV helped raise $128,500 during the Night of Worship . All of the money raised went to small businesses in the Coachella Valley.

The post New app launches to help connect local small businesses with job seekers appeared first on KESQ .