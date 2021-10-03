Pittsburgh calendar: What's coming up

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Pittsburgh is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Pittsburgh area:

Pinched Porcelain Nesting Bowls with Amanda Wolf Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 5645 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Use traditional pinching techniques to create a set of six nesting bowls.

MEAN GIRLS DRAG BRUNCH Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 4421 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

MEAN GIRLS DRAG BRUNCH - SUNDAY OCTOBER 3RD - 12PM - NEW AMSTERDAM IN LAWRENCEVILLE

Diva's of Drag Brunch: October Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 3315 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Brewers Drag Brunch: Divas of Drag Saturday, October 30 12PM - $20 Per Person

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 242 51st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

2nd Saturdays with Make Sure You Have Fun™ | Saturday October 9th 2021

BarSides Halloween Party II Pittsburgh, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4901 Hatfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

The second annual BarSides Halloween Party featuring music, costumes, and live hacking!