Coming soon: Philadelphia events

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) Live events are lining up on the Philadelphia calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Philadelphia:

sallis, ms Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in sallis_ms? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Helping Heroes Helping Mississippi Carthage, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 107 North Pearl Street, Carthage, MS 39051

Raising money to help Samaritan's Purse and their Emergency Medicine project

39067 Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 39067? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

39171 Philadelphia, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 Canal Avenue, Philadelphia, MS

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 39171? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Fall Break Collinsville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 9916A W Lauderdale Rd, Collinsville, MS

What Fall Break When 10/11/2021 Where All LCSD schools/offices will be closed.