New York City, NY

New York events coming soon

New York Bulletin
New York Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New York:

Tresse Talk Live! Natural Hair Styling Tips & Tricks during COVID-19

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 123 Curly Girl Lane, Anytown, NY 10001

Get FREE natural hair tips from TresseNoire's natural hair style team! Look Video chat ready during the pandemic ;)

FREE BEGINNER POLE DANCING CLASS AND SOCIAL AT FOXY FITNESS AND POLE IN NYC

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 355 7th Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001

Experience a free pole class/social. Expect to learn a few moves and watch a couple of professional pole dancers do their thing!

DJ SELF + YOUNG CHOW| WICKED VI I 5 Hr Open Bar | Unapologetic Halloween

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: address released to ticket holders only, New york, NY 10001

Unapologetic 6th annual Wicked Halloween Extravaganza | 5 hr open bar | Costume and Gothic black affair. BYOB tix available

Power of Vagus Nerve: Secret Weapon Against Stress - New York

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, New York, NY 10001

3hr Online Workshop focused on the Power of Vagus Nerve: The Secret Weapon to Stress for $90

Lumenis Elevation Mastery in New York City

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: TBA, TBA, NY 10001

Join us for a day of education from acclaimed thought leaders and industry veterans, all designed to help you overcome the challenges.

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
New York Bulletin

With New York Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

