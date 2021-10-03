New York events coming soon

(NEW YORK, NY) Live events are coming to New York.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New York:

Tresse Talk Live! Natural Hair Styling Tips & Tricks during COVID-19 New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 123 Curly Girl Lane, Anytown, NY 10001

Get FREE natural hair tips from TresseNoire's natural hair style team! Look Video chat ready during the pandemic ;)

FREE BEGINNER POLE DANCING CLASS AND SOCIAL AT FOXY FITNESS AND POLE IN NYC New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 355 7th Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001

Experience a free pole class/social. Expect to learn a few moves and watch a couple of professional pole dancers do their thing!

DJ SELF + YOUNG CHOW| WICKED VI I 5 Hr Open Bar | Unapologetic Halloween New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: address released to ticket holders only, New york, NY 10001

Unapologetic 6th annual Wicked Halloween Extravaganza | 5 hr open bar | Costume and Gothic black affair. BYOB tix available

Power of Vagus Nerve: Secret Weapon Against Stress - New York New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, New York, NY 10001

3hr Online Workshop focused on the Power of Vagus Nerve: The Secret Weapon to Stress for $90

Lumenis Elevation Mastery in New York City New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: TBA, TBA, NY 10001

Join us for a day of education from acclaimed thought leaders and industry veterans, all designed to help you overcome the challenges.