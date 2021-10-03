Mt Vernon calendar: Events coming up

(MT VERNON, IL) Mt Vernon has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Vernon:

Matt Poss band with Cody Lee Moomey Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Come and enjoy music from the heart and soul with the Matt Poss band with Cody Lee Moomey opening the show.

Rumble Ina, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:45 PM

Address: Maintenance Building, 468 Ken Gray Pkwy, Ina, IL

RUMBLE is an authentic, yet simple to master, cardio mixed martial arts adapted for the group exercise environment! RUMBLE has been created for EVERY body! No martial arts experience required...

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 417-B S. 42nd St., Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Burnin Bridges comes to Nason IL Nason, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 124 5th St, Nason, IL

St.Louis country band rolls into Nason IL for a Hoedown. Join us for the fun!

Cause of Ruin with Mudhouse Mount Vernon, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 108 North 9th Street, Mount Vernon, IL 62864

Black Wednesday is our answer to Black Friday! Come and hear some real metal music and have a great time the night before Turkey day!