Live events coming up in Mount Shasta

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mount Shasta calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mount Shasta area:

Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner, Game and Dance Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 332 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

For Elks Members and their Invited Guests.... HALLOWEEN MURDER MYSTERY DINNER AND GAME AND DANCE... JOIN US FOR TAPAS, SPECIAL DRINKS AND A JOINING OF WITCHES, SORCERERS, WEREWOLVES AND HUMANS AS...

Burial McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Here is Catherine Lajoie Haws’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

Fall Festival Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

This year we will be running Fall Fest over multiple weekends! We will be offering a fun filled family day with Apple Picking, BBQ, Camp store, Pony Rides, Laser Tag and High Ropes and Zip Line...

Art, Crafts and Music Retreat – Far North Trinity Center, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 581 Carrville Loop Road, Trinity Center, CA

This retreat will be jam-packed full of activities for crafters. Not only will you get to make lifelong connections with new friends, but you will also get to take home with you what you’ve made...

McCloud Farmers Market McCloud, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 303 Main St, McCloud, CA

We are very excited to announce the McCloud Chamber of Commerce’s 1st Certified Farmers Market season beginning May 30, 2021 at the McCloud Mushroom “Farmers Market” and ending October 24, 2021 on...