Coming soon: La Follette events

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

Mayberry Comes to Maynardville Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Main Street, Maynardville, TN 37807

The Andy Griffith Show has been a household name for many years. Now the Union County Opry is proud to bring Mayberry to Maynardville!

Mimosa Sunday Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1474 TN-61 E, Maynardville, TN

Join us every Sunday for $4.50 mimosas made with your favorite Bubbly wine!

Big Voice Tour Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN

Join us for an unforgettable night with 4 of the biggest voices in Christian music today! Grammy winning recording artist, DAVID PHELPS (who you fell in love with from the Gaither Vocal Band) is...

Women on Fire Fall 2021 Event Jacksboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 181 Indian Mound Circle, Jacksboro, TN 37757

Join us for a night of Fun and Fellowship with other women in our community!

Ignite Fall Retreat La Follette, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 586 Camp Galilee Road, LaFollette, TN 37766

Join us for 2 days to get away, renew, and unwind!