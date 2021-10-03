Coming soon: La Follette events
(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the La Follette area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 150 Main Street, Maynardville, TN 37807
The Andy Griffith Show has been a household name for many years. Now the Union County Opry is proud to bring Mayberry to Maynardville!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1474 TN-61 E, Maynardville, TN
Join us every Sunday for $4.50 mimosas made with your favorite Bubbly wine!
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN
Join us for an unforgettable night with 4 of the biggest voices in Christian music today! Grammy winning recording artist, DAVID PHELPS (who you fell in love with from the Gaither Vocal Band) is...
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 181 Indian Mound Circle, Jacksboro, TN 37757
Join us for a night of Fun and Fellowship with other women in our community!
Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 586 Camp Galilee Road, LaFollette, TN 37766
Join us for 2 days to get away, renew, and unwind!
