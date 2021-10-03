CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

Coming soon: La Follette events

Lafollette News Alert
Lafollette News Alert
 6 days ago

(LA FOLLETTE, TN) La Follette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Follette area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KM07x_0cFqorhJ00

Mayberry Comes to Maynardville

Maynardville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Main Street, Maynardville, TN 37807

The Andy Griffith Show has been a household name for many years. Now the Union County Opry is proud to bring Mayberry to Maynardville!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9rpS_0cFqorhJ00

Mimosa Sunday

Maynardville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1474 TN-61 E, Maynardville, TN

Join us every Sunday for $4.50 mimosas made with your favorite Bubbly wine!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32MTqk_0cFqorhJ00

Big Voice Tour

Clinton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Public Safety Ln, Clinton, TN

Join us for an unforgettable night with 4 of the biggest voices in Christian music today! Grammy winning recording artist, DAVID PHELPS (who you fell in love with from the Gaither Vocal Band) is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPsm9_0cFqorhJ00

Women on Fire Fall 2021 Event

Jacksboro, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 181 Indian Mound Circle, Jacksboro, TN 37757

Join us for a night of Fun and Fellowship with other women in our community!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxHgc_0cFqorhJ00

Ignite Fall Retreat

La Follette, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 586 Camp Galilee Road, LaFollette, TN 37766

Join us for 2 days to get away, renew, and unwind!

Learn More

With Lafollette News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

