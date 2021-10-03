Live events on the horizon in Indian Springs

(INDIAN SPRINGS, NV) Live events are lining up on the Indian Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Springs area:

Dumplings From Around the World - Cooking Class by Cozymeal™ Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Las Vegas, NV 89149

Phenomenal food and incredible company await you at the chef's table! Join Cozymeal’s upcoming cooking class Join “Dumplings From Around the World” with Chef Chris for an intimate 1.5-hour culinary experience and 4-course meal.Cozymeal offers a variety of culinary experiences, including cooking classes, team building activities, food tours and private chef services. We’ll give you a unique, unforgettable experience hosted by incredible chefs and guides in over 70 cities across the U.S. and Canad

Tech & Cyber Expos/Education Days Indian Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: Indian Springs, NV

The AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter President, and the AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Board, invite you to participate in their annual Technology & Cybersecurity Days scheduled to take place at Creech AFB and...

TrackXperience @ Spring Mountain Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4767 S, NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Enjoy the weekend with TrackXperience at Spring Mountain Motorsports Park North/ South Course. For more information and to sign up go to: www.trackxperience.com

Come Celebrate the Opening of Sephora at Kohl’s in Northwest Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 6700 N.Durango Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149

Please join us to celebrate the opening of the new Sephora at Kohl’s!

Creech AFB Job Fair Indian Springs, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: Indian Springs, NV

The purpose of the event is to provide a means to help our job seekers within our military community; Military […]