La Grange, WY

Lagrange events coming soon

La Grange News Flash
La Grange News Flash
 6 days ago

(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lagrange calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lagrange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZGnA_0cFqooIM00

Regular monthly meeting

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Business meeting often followed by a class. Non-members welcome. Show and tell and door prizes. Meeting dates may change due to conflicts, but typically occur on 2nd Saturdays. June and December...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVfp8_0cFqooIM00

Homecoming Week! Volleyball vs. Buffalo

Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2400 W C St, Torrington, WY

Our Lady Blazers will play at home against Buffalo. Play begins with freshmen at 12:00. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/volleyball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408ARb_0cFqooIM00

Gering, NE - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to town! If you and your friends...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYAov_0cFqooIM00

Christian Skate Night

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 775 Crescent Dr, Gering, NE

Calling all churches, youth groups & Jesus lovers! Zwetzig Skate & Bounce is now providing a skate night where you can join in fellowship at a safe place and enjoy Christian music! This happens...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFfwN_0cFqooIM00

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
La Grange, WY
