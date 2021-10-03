Lagrange events coming soon

(LAGRANGE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lagrange calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lagrange:

Regular monthly meeting Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Business meeting often followed by a class. Non-members welcome. Show and tell and door prizes. Meeting dates may change due to conflicts, but typically occur on 2nd Saturdays. June and December...

Homecoming Week! Volleyball vs. Buffalo Torrington, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2400 W C St, Torrington, WY

Our Lady Blazers will play at home against Buffalo. Play begins with freshmen at 12:00. https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/goshen-county-school-district-no-1-torrington-wy/volleyball

Gering, NE - The Men of Exotic Legends Storm the Stage Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 310 M St, Gering, NE

Ladies: Are you ready for a tantalizing two-hour performance from your favorite all-star cast of male entertainers? The Finest Ladies Night Experience is coming to town! If you and your friends...

Christian Skate Night Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 775 Crescent Dr, Gering, NE

Calling all churches, youth groups & Jesus lovers! Zwetzig Skate & Bounce is now providing a skate night where you can join in fellowship at a safe place and enjoy Christian music! This happens...

Marking Nebraska: Our (Mostly) Hidden Historical Monuments Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2930 Old Oregon Trail, Gering, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.