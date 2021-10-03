Canon City events coming soon

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Canon City calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

Voices from the Archive, Part IV Florence, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E 2nd St, Florence, CO

Join the Florence Historical Archive at the Bell Tower on the 2nd Sundays from July – November, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Refreshments will be available following the program.

Radical Reptiles Florence, CO

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join Nature\'s Educators to learn about and meet some really radical reptiles! Find out what they eat, where they live, and how to identify them.

October Monthly Club Meeting – Date Changed to October 14, 2021 Rockvale, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 156 Rockafellow St, Rockvale, CO

This months meeting will be changed to the 2nd Thursday of the month. October 14, 2021. The monthly meeting of the Rockvale Gun Club is held on the 1st Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m.

NAMI Connection – In Person Florence, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Science Behind Your Wine Penrose, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D St, Penrose, CO

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta. Brush Hollow Winery and Vineyard