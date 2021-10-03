CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, CO

Canon City events coming soon

Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 6 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Canon City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFUAu_0cFqonPd00

Voices from the Archive, Part IV

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 E 2nd St, Florence, CO

Join the Florence Historical Archive at the Bell Tower on the 2nd Sundays from July – November, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM. Refreshments will be available following the program. Introductory...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pssaX_0cFqonPd00

Radical Reptiles

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join Nature\'s Educators to learn about and meet some really radical reptiles! Find out what they eat, where they live, and how to identify them. Did you know bullsnakes really don\'t keep...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JW1M_0cFqonPd00

October Monthly Club Meeting – Date Changed to October 14, 2021

Rockvale, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 156 Rockafellow St, Rockvale, CO

This months meeting will be changed to the 2nd Thursday of the month. October 14, 2021. The monthly meeting of the Rockvale Gun Club is held on the 1st Thursday of every month at 7:00 p.m. October...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPgXt_0cFqonPd00

NAMI Connection – In Person

Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 116 N Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

NAMI Connections – for people working towards recovery Every Friday afternoon at 3 PM, Florence Chamber of Commerce, 116 N Pikes Peake Ave. Florence, Colorado

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIHQh_0cFqonPd00

Science Behind Your Wine

Penrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 465 D St, Penrose, CO

Learn the process of wine production from planting to bottling from Brush Hollow winemaster Robert Vanatta. About this Event A special event of the . Brush Hollow Winery and Vineyard, found in...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penrose, CO
City
Canon City, CO
City
Florence, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Florence, CO
Government
Cañon City, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The Rockvale Gun Club#Nami Connections#Brush Hollow
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Cañon City Times

Cañon City Times

Cañon City, CO
25
Followers
148
Post
580
Views
ABOUT

With Cañon City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy