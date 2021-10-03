Amargosa Valley events coming up

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Amargosa Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amargosa Valley:

Dean West's Tribute to Waylon and Willie Pahrump, NV

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

Dean West and the boys are back for another fun filled day of live music! Come enjoy all the classics from Waylon, Willie and Cash while sippin on a nice cold one!

Death Valley Secular Star Party Death Valley, CA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: California 190, Stovepipe Wells, CA 92328

We hope you join us for a weekend of breathtaking camping, epic hiking, and unforgettable stargazing with members of the secular community!

Rally in the Valley presented by Skoners MC to benefit The Butterfly Effec Pahrump, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 450 E Simkins Rd, Pahrump, NV

Skoners MC presents "Rally in the Valley" to help benefit The Butterfly Effect Nonprofit Organization! This is gonna be one crazy party you don't want to miss! Vendors, food, live music and t's...

TrackXperience @ Spring Mountain Pahrump, NV

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4767 S, NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Enjoy the weekend with TrackXperience at Spring Mountain Motorsports Park North/ South Course. For more information and to sign up go to: www.trackxperience.com

John Michael Ferrari Singer Songwriter Pahrump, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Entertainment by John Michael Ferrari and DJ Mary. Featuring fashions by Carina & Christina Roman, Rare Cloth, LMN Love Me Now Apparel, and Sunflower Fashions. Vendors, 50/50 Drawing, door prizes...