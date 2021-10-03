CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amargosa Valley, NV

Amargosa Valley events coming up

 6 days ago

(AMARGOSA VALLEY, NV) Amargosa Valley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Amargosa Valley:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBmkD_0cFqomWu00

Dean West's Tribute to Waylon and Willie

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1330 5th St, Pahrump, NV

Dean West and the boys are back for another fun filled day of live music! Come enjoy all the classics from Waylon, Willie and Cash while sippin on a nice cold one! You may also like the following...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H7TYI_0cFqomWu00

Death Valley Secular Star Party

Death Valley, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: California 190, Stovepipe Wells, CA 92328

We hope you join us for a weekend of breathtaking camping, epic hiking, and unforgettable stargazing with members of the secular community!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LfYQw_0cFqomWu00

Rally in the Valley presented by Skoners MC to benefit The Butterfly Effec

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 450 E Simkins Rd, Pahrump, NV

Skoners MC presents "Rally in the Valley" to help benefit The Butterfly Effect Nonprofit Organization! This is gonna be one crazy party you don't want to miss! Vendors, food, live music and t's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o9Qif_0cFqomWu00

TrackXperience @ Spring Mountain

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4767 S, NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Enjoy the weekend with TrackXperience at Spring Mountain Motorsports Park North/ South Course. For more information and to sign up go to: www.trackxperience.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ALGgF_0cFqomWu00

John Michael Ferrari Singer Songwriter

Pahrump, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 150 NV-160, Pahrump, NV

Entertainment by John Michael Ferrari and DJ Mary. Featuring fashions by Carina & Christina Roman, Rare Cloth, LMN Love Me Now Apparel, and Sunflower Fashions. Vendors, 50/50 Drawing, door prizes...

Amargosa Valley, NV
ABOUT

With Amargosa Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

