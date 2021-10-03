What’s up Mount Nebo: Local events calendar

(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:

Whitewater Rafting in Beautiful New River Gorge West Virgina! Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 Oscar White Rd, Lansing, WV

We will be camping in New River Gorge Area with New & Gauley Adventures Friday October 15th thru 17th. It is Bridge Day Weekend, Gauley season and the last weekend for whitewater rafting...

Naloxone Training Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The Nicholas County DRC will be providing Narcan training at our center. We still be handing out narcan for those who need it. Also check out other Workshops in Summersville

Taste of Bridge Day 2021 Lansing, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Once Oak Hill and Fayetteville Rotary Clubs have merged to be Canyon Rim Rotary Club who organizes the annual Taste Of Bridge Day. This is a family friendly event that showcases the area's finest...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1317 W Webster Rd, Summersville, WV

Meeting Room: We will be meeting downstairs in the fellowship hall of the church. Come into the church by the back door and take the elevator downstairs to

West Virginia Athletic Grants Summersville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.