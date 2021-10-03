What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover Foxcroft:

Milo Post 41 Women Veterans Luncheon Milo, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 18 W Main St, Milo, ME

Moose on the Run Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 130 Pritham Ave, Greenville, ME

Join us in picturesque Greenville, Maine at the beginning of fall foliage season for this 5K, 10K, and 1K Kids Fun Run! Event shirts are guaranteed for the first 60 registrants! All proceeds...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Charleston, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 185 Main Rd, Charleston, ME

Meeting Room: The Table Talk Room. Signs will be on the door to direct you. Contact:Rhonda J Brown-Winterbottom, Leader207-332-0699 Click Here For Registration

MCI Varsity Field Hockey @ Piscataquis Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:15 PM

Address: 25 Campus Dr, Guilford, ME

The Piscataquis (Guilford, ME) varsity field hockey team has a home conference game vs. Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield, ME) on Friday, October 8 @ 4p.

Get Cyc’d for ComFit Guilford, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 31 High St Suite A, Guilford, ME

