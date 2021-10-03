Mountain Grove events coming soon

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Grove, MO

Mountain Grove News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO) Mountain Grove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mountain Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456s5s_0cFqojsj00

The BARn is Open

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Dr, Bucyrus, MO

The BARn Tap Room is Open Pints and sample trays are available on drink on site. Crowlers and Growlers can be filled "to go". Other packaged beer is also available to take home. Pizza and pretzels...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGamz_0cFqojsj00

Lisee's Paint Party

Bucyrus, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 15194 Walnut Grove Drive, Bucyrus, MO 65444

Come join me as I guide you to create this cute Snowman canvas for the winter season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAVxu_0cFqojsj00

Girls Night Out The Show at Midway Sports (Mountain Grove, MO)

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 10440 U.S. 60 Business, Mountain Grove, MO 65711

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Mountain Grove ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4gXN_0cFqojsj00

Mystery Dinner

Cabool, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2099 US-60 BUS, Cabool, MO

Who do you think did it- can you guess? These are the things we'll want to asses. Come enjoy a murder mystery dinner and help us raise the funds for our Spring Musical!! $18.00 in advanced $20.00...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oq81h_0cFqojsj00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Mountain Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

