What’s up Oneill: Local events calendar

(ONEILL, NE) Oneill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oneill:

Hack Your Hormone Workshop - O'Neill Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 South 4th Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

When your hormones are balanced, you feel good! We are going to teach you simple & effective ways to hack your hormones back into balance!

Advanced Wind Reading Workshop Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 89054 519 Avenue, Niobrara, NE

Heartland Precision Rifle & Wolf Den, LLC have partnered to bring their subject matter and resources to the civilian market. Our first Joint Venture Training event is our two day Advanced Wind...

WAGNER OBITUARY — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

The American Legion Post #74 and Auxiliary Unit 74 will meet on September 28th at 7PM at the Creighton Veterans building (VFW).

Santee Community Farmers Market Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 53142 NE-12, Niobrara, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 9 am - 11 am Location: Ohiya parking lot, 52946 Hwy 12

Sip & Paint Jar Party Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Bring your own jar of alcohol or beverage of choice. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to kick back and have fun.