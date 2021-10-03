Live events on the horizon in Polson

(POLSON, MT) Live events are lining up on the Polson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Polson area:

Big Sky Solo Points Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 34837 Innovation Dr, Ronan, MT

Event Requirements: * Vehicles must pass a tech inspection * Helmets must meet the rules specified on the solo rules page linked below (loaner helmets available). * Contact event organizer, if...

The Social Hour Comedy at FLBC Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 116 Holt Dr, Bigfork, MT

The Social Hour Comedy Presents a night of entertainment with headliner Phillip Kopczynski. Doors open at 5:30pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Phillip placed second at the 2018 Seattle...

Pollinator Plot Site Prep Workshop Ronan, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 64352 US-93, Ronan, MT

LCCD is hosting an online workshop about pollinator plot site preparation. In this workshop we will be discussing plot preparation techniques, how to seed your plot and when to reseed your plot...

Steel Challenge Bigfork, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 14210 MT-83, Bigfork, MT

Main setup is The day before the match at 5pm. All help is appreciated. Finish setup is at 8am match day. Come help out and support the club. We will see you there. Match fee is $20 if...

Polson Critique Group (Missoula offshoot) Polson, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 325 Main St, Polson, MT

