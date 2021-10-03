Events on the Yreka calendar

(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yreka:

Murphy’s Bible Study Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 Eastside Rd, Etna, CA

Don and Sandra's Bible Study. NOTE: we will temporarily be meeting at KIP & SHELLY WHIPPLE'S home. Call 467-3414 for more info.

Living Truth Summit Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Address: 629 Alder Street, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

A profound gathering at the foot of mystical Mt. Shasta Featuring World Renowned Speakers, Artists, Authors, Musicians.

After School MTB Camp Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

After School Ranch Camp! Enjoy horseback trail rides, learn all about horses during horse science lessons, and play skill-improving games in the arena. Discover a new truths about God by looking...

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 117 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Die eigene Spiritualität entdecken - Eine Reise zu dir selbst Klamath River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pödeldorfer Straße 192, 96050 Bamberg

Begebe dich auf eine spannende Reise zu deiner ganz eigenen Spiritualität...