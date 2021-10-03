Events on the Yreka calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(YREKA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Yreka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yreka:

Murphy’s Bible Study

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 Eastside Rd, Etna, CA

Don and Sandra's Bible Study. NOTE: we will temporarily be meeting at KIP & SHELLY WHIPPLE'S home. Call 467-3414 for more info.

Living Truth Summit

Mount Shasta, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Apr 04, 05:00 PM

Address: 629 Alder Street, Mount Shasta, CA 96067

A profound gathering at the foot of mystical Mt. Shasta Featuring World Renowned Speakers, Artists, Authors, Musicians.

After School MTB Camp

Etna, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:15 AM

Address: 2700 S Kidder Creek Rd, Etna, CA

After School Ranch Camp! Enjoy horseback trail rides, learn all about horses during horse science lessons, and play skill-improving games in the arena. Discover a new truths about God by looking...

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night

Yreka, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 117 W Miner St, Yreka, CA

Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à Nightmare Before Xmas Paint Night, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Die eigene Spiritualität entdecken - Eine Reise zu dir selbst

Klamath River, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: Pödeldorfer Straße 192, 96050 Bamberg

Begebe dich auf eine spannende Reise zu deiner ganz eigenen Spiritualität...

