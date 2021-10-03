Coming soon: Jackson events

(JACKSON, AL) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

1930s styled Harvest Hoedown Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 31 N Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL

As the heat of the summer growing season fades to the cool crispness of fall evenings, our attention turns to the bounty of the harvest in this still-rural community. The Monroe County Heritage...

Pickens Academy Varsity Football @ SCA Toxey, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5245 New Hope Rd, Toxey, AL

The South Choctaw Academy (Toxey, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Pickens Academy (Carrollton, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

To Kill a Mockingbird Play - 2022 Monroeville, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 31 North Alabama Avenue, Monroeville, AL 36460

The stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a truly special experience.

Revival Toxey, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Join us for revival at Toxey Baptist Church! It will start October 3 through October 6th. Sunday will kickoff during our regular service time at 11 followed by a church wide luncheon and evening...

Order of the Arrow Fall Ordeal Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Grove Hill, AL

Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge. About this Event This is a great opportunity to spend time with your...