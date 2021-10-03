Aspen calendar: What's coming up

(ASPEN, CO) Live events are lining up on the Aspen calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Aspen area:

One Team Scavenger Hunt Aspen Aspen, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

OPIUO Aspen, CO

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 450 S Galena St, Aspen, CO

Opiuo is Oscar Davey-Wraight. Born in the festival paddocks of rural New Zealand, he packed his bags and headed to Australia at the youthful age of 20 to find meaner, greener party pastures...

Ron Matthews Aspen, CO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 333 E Durant Ave, Aspen, CO

We're pleased to announce we've decided to proceed with our Mountain Chalet MUSIC OF JOHN DENVER show in Aspen! Sharing the stage with me will be Paul Swanton, Kevin Delmolino and Mark Nelson ...

Birdtalker Aspen, CO

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 320 E Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO

Spread your wings and take flight with Birdtalker, a Nashville-based indie-folk five piece that’s ready to delight your ears with their most raw and immersive music yet! Known for their blend of...

Hora de Cuentos - Spanish Story Time Aspen, CO

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 120 N Mill St, Aspen, CO

¡Únete a nosotros todos los jueves por la mañana para compartir historias, canciones, rimas y más, en español! Abierto a bebés, niños pequeños y niños en edad escolar. En la sala comunitaria...