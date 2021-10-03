CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, AR

Live events on the horizon in Nashville

Nashville Bulletin
Nashville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(NASHVILLE, AR) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJZoZ_0cFqobov00

Baptist Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Ashdown

Ashdown, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

The Ashdown (AR) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Baptist Prep (Little Rock, AR) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 9:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk3eS_0cFqobov00

Diamonds in the Fall Festival

Murfreesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to participate in the 2021 Diamonds in the Fall Festival held on the historical Courthouse Square. Vendors will be assigned spots as...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AnFjD_0cFqobov00

Halloween Trick Or Treat For The Kids Plus Regular Points Racing

Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Regular Points Racing! Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA Mod Lites Call the Track (870) 298-1293

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZDsy_0cFqobov00

MOVIE: Coco

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Hope, AR

MOVIE - Coco Fri - Oct 29, 2021 - 6:30pm CDT Tickets: $4 ALL AGES Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8Z9Z_0cFqobov00

monthly meeting

Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 S Walker St, Hope, AR

We meet on the first monday of each month, unless it falls on a holiday

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Nashville, AR
Nashville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Ashdown, AR
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Young Guns#Ar#Varsity Volleyball#Baptist Prep Lrb
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Nashville Bulletin

Nashville Bulletin

Nashville, AR
56
Followers
253
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nashville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy