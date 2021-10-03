Live events on the horizon in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, AR) Nashville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

Baptist Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Ashdown Ashdown, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 PM

The Ashdown (AR) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Baptist Prep (Little Rock, AR) on Tuesday, October 12 @ 9:30p.

Diamonds in the Fall Festival Murfreesboro, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to participate in the 2021 Diamonds in the Fall Festival held on the historical Courthouse Square. Vendors will be assigned spots as...

Halloween Trick Or Treat For The Kids Plus Regular Points Racing Nashville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1468 AR-27, Nashville, AR

Regular Points Racing! Young Guns - FWD Stingers - Sportsman - ArkLaTex Factory Stocks - Pure Stocks - Super Clean IMCA Mod Lites Call the Track (870) 298-1293

MOVIE: Coco Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2500 S Main St, Hope, AR

MOVIE - Coco Fri - Oct 29, 2021 - 6:30pm CDT Tickets: $4 ALL AGES Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto...

monthly meeting Hope, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 S Walker St, Hope, AR

We meet on the first monday of each month, unless it falls on a holiday