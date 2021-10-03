CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Live events on the horizon in East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks Dispatch
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 6 days ago

(EAST GRAND FORKS, MN) East Grand Forks is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around East Grand Forks:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oMIY_0cFqoawC00

Patch on the Point: Just for Kix HALLOWEEN SHOW

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 20753 440th Ave SW, East Grand Forks, MN

Grand Forks Just for Kix will be having their HALLOWEEN SHOW at the Patch on the Point! Come watch students of various ages perform! SHOW @ 2pm!! *Spectators FREE with admission to the Patch!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asHWl_0cFqoawC00

VFW Arts & Crafts Show

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 711 3rd St SE, East Grand Forks, MN

10/02 to 10/03 2021 - East Grand Forks Arts and Crafts Show meta Blue Line & Civic Center Arena, East Grand Forks , MN Entertainment: na ?? # of Exhibitors: 180+ Juried: yes Prize Money: na

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8e3k_0cFqoawC00

R.A.L.F.

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 422 4th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Random Awesome Library Fun! For students in grades 6-12 // If you like gaming, reading, crafts, music, food, or just having fun, check us out! We'll have a new awesome activity every other Tuesday...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6MTn_0cFqoawC00

ellerth, mn

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in ellerth_mn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

56744

East Grand Forks, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 56744? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

