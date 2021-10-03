Berlin events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(BERLIN, NH) Berlin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

Zombie ATV Poker Run

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 961 Main St, Berlin, NH

As the nights get colder, we will be warming things up on October 19th with RiverFire & the Zombie ATV Poker Run. The day begins with Zombies, ATVS, Side by Sides and a poker run! Then we move on...

Trick or Treating at Santa’s Village

Jefferson, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 528 Presidential Hwy, Jefferson, NH

If you’ve been wondering about Halloween festivities at Santa’s Village, this post is for you! This year, Merry Trick-or-Treat is back! Every weekend in October (Saturdays and Sundays through...

Gorham Farmers Market

Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

Samhain Gathering

Groveton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6 State Street, Groveton, NH 03582

We will be gathering to decorate brooms for Samhain (aka Halloween). Materials will be provided. Feel free to bring items you want to use.

Emotions Anonymous

Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Emotions Anonymous (EA) An international fellowship of men and women who desire to improve their emotional wellbeing. EA members come together in weekly meetings to work toward recovery from any...

Related
The Dispatch

Berlin Expanding Holiday Events With Merry Marketplace

BERLIN – The town will expand its holiday offerings this year with a new winter market. Merry Marketplace, planned for the last weekend in November and the first three weekends in December, will feature local artisans and food cultivators. The new event will tie in with the town’s always popular free carriage rides and opportunities to meet Santa.
BERLIN, MD
conwaydailysun.com

Berlin Homecoming events a big success

BERLIN — Rain put a damper on many things Friday, but it did not stop homecoming activities from going forward as planned. Clear skies Saturday meant participants were able to enjoy early fall weather as homecoming activities continued all day at Gaydo Field. The rain fell most of the day...
BERLIN, NH
beverlyreview.net

Calendar of Events

The Oak Lawn VFW Auxiliary will host its 10th annual craft and vendor fair on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 9514 S. 52nd Ave., in Oak Lawn. Handmade crafts, home decor, delicious food products and more will be available for purchase. There will also be a raffle table, and the kitchen will be open for lunch.
OAK LAWN, IL
Lincoln Daily

Events on the Lincoln calendar

1. 14th Annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference; 2. Raikes School Cohort 2016 Celebration Brunch; 3. LinCON; 4. Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (LINCOLN); 5. ZOOLARIOUS PRESENTS: TOBIAS LIVINGSTON, DERRICK RUSH, & LUKE GASTON;
LINCOLN, NE
ABOUT

With Berlin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

