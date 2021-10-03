Berlin events calendar

(BERLIN, NH) Berlin has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Berlin area:

Zombie ATV Poker Run Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 961 Main St, Berlin, NH

As the nights get colder, we will be warming things up on October 19th with RiverFire & the Zombie ATV Poker Run. The day begins with Zombies, ATVS, Side by Sides and a poker run! Then we move on...

Trick or Treating at Santa’s Village Jefferson, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 528 Presidential Hwy, Jefferson, NH

If you’ve been wondering about Halloween festivities at Santa’s Village, this post is for you! This year, Merry Trick-or-Treat is back! Every weekend in October (Saturdays and Sundays through...

Gorham Farmers Market Gorham, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Gorham, NH

Season : Summer Market Hours June 10 - October 7, 2021 Thursdays, 3 pm - 6 pm Location:Gorham Town Common, 69 Main Street

Samhain Gathering Groveton, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6 State Street, Groveton, NH 03582

We will be gathering to decorate brooms for Samhain (aka Halloween). Materials will be provided. Feel free to bring items you want to use.

Emotions Anonymous Berlin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Emotions Anonymous (EA) An international fellowship of men and women who desire to improve their emotional wellbeing. EA members come together in weekly meetings to work toward recovery from any...