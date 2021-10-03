Live events Folkston — what’s coming up

(FOLKSTON, GA) Folkston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Folkston:

Fall Vendor Event Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 742 Old Still Rd, Woodbine, GA

Open to the Public...Fall Vendor Event! Shop till you Drop. Vendors, Crafts and Food Trucks. Come and get it! Free Entry

Girl Scout Birthday Bash - Camden County Kingsland, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1050 Wildcat Drive, Kingsland, GA 31548

You are invited to join us at our Girl Scout Birthday Bash, celebrating our founder's "Juliette Gordon Low" Birthday.

Tax Sale Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Camden County Tax Commissioner's Office Tax Sale Individuals planning to attend should register in the month of September via the GTS website. The sale is located in the Historic Courtroom on the...

$45 Concealed Carry Class Hilliard, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 553027 US-1, Hilliard, FL

TICKETS: calliekays.com Sign up on the link, by phone or in person ***THE CLASS IS LOCATED IN THE CALLIE KAYS MAIN BUILDING*** This class is to obtain a firearms safety certificate to apply for...

Pumpkin Spice Feast Pop-Up - Registration REQUIRED Woodbine, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 742 Old Still Rd, Woodbine, GA

This MEGA class will be a FIVE recipe demo and tasting all centered around fall's superstar...the PUMPKIN! Your pumpkin spice tooth is guaranteed to be satisfied with both savory & sweet items in...