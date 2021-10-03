Old Town events coming up

(OLD TOWN, FL) Live events are coming to Old Town.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Old Town area:

Octoberfest At The Sundowner Chiefland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Octoberfest At The Sundowner is on Facebook. To connect with Octoberfest At The Sundowner, join Facebook today.

Witch's Holiday Branford, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 408 US-27, Branford, FL

Let's get SPOOKY! We are in the Halloween Spirit and will be hosting this Witch's Holiday Flight painting! Canvas size is 16x20 inches. We have 10 seats available at $25 per seat. Canvas, Paint...

Crafts & Croissants Old Town, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 72 SE 918th St, Old Town, FL

Who would love a Ladies Day out to have some crafts and fellowship? Lumber and Lace is partnering with us here at OTCOG for a painting party. The craft selected will be a wood door hanger. If you...

Quit Tobacco Workshop Chiefland, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 15 N Main St, Chiefland, FL

FREE Quit Tobacco Workshop, presented by Suwanee River Area Health Education Center and Tobacco Free Florida. Participants will be provided with all the FREE tools they need in order to be...

4-H Dog Wash Day at Tractor Supply Branford, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 510 US-27 Se, Branford, FL

Help us raise money for the 4-H Program at our 2nd Annual Dog Wash Day for 4-H! Bring your dog by, a donation, and leave with a clean pet! We hope to see you there!