Events on the Atoka calendar

(ATOKA, OK) Live events are coming to Atoka.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Atoka:

High on Honey / Dakota Ragsdill and the B.A.C Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 5798 S McGee Creek Lake Rd, Atoka, OK

come hang out for a free show with our friends High on Honey and enjoy some pizza and beer! family oriented

1st Annual Halloween Karaoke Party Atoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 6030 McGee Creek Lake Rd, Atoka, OK

Halloween 2021 Events In Atoka, Oklahoma. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Atoka, Oklahoma Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

Stubborn American Party! Moyers, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415209 E 1842 Rd, Moyers, OK

This is our biggest party of the year! This event commemorates Adam Sandoval and 3,496 of his friends bringing home the world record of the longest parades of Harley Davidsons back to America...

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 9125 US 70 W, Durant, OK 74701

Pop Punk Nite: Durant, OK! By: Van Full of Nuns

"Hocus Pocus" Durant, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 305 W Main St, Durant, OK

“Hocus Pocus” *INTERMEDIATE* This is an open to the public step by step painting class. All supplies included. Just show up a few minutes ahead of time to pick you out a spot! Also, bring the...