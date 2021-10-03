CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

What’s up Fayette: Local events calendar

Fayette News Beat
 6 days ago

(FAYETTE, AL) Fayette is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fayette:

Homecoming

Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Trinity Church of God Homecoming will be on October 17 at 11 AM. We invite you to join us as we “Celebrate our Heritage.” There will be a dinner to follow the service. Make plans to attend now...

Sulligent Community Church

Sulligent, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Sulligent Community Church is on Facebook. To connect with Sulligent Community Church, join Facebook today.

Pastor Appreciation Sunday

Fayette, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Join us on Sunday Morning October 3 at 11 AM as we honor Pastor Thomas and Vanessa Clay on Pastor Appreciation Sunday! Bring a gift or a card to show how much you love and support our pastor...

Stories of Hope (West Alabama)

Northport, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Address: 17482 Finnell Road, Northport, AL 35475

Please join us for an afternoon of sharing stories of hope that are being written by our faithful God through the ministry of MCCH!

ONE Retreat 2021

Millport, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 596 Leonard Rd, Millport, AL

Students 6th-12th grade are invited to join us at Timberlake Ministries for our ONE Retreat on October 2-3! We\'ll join with other churches to grow in our faith and have a blast together! Cost is...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayette News Beat

Fayette, AL
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

