Alliance, NE

Events on the Alliance calendar

 6 days ago

(ALLIANCE, NE) Live events are coming to Alliance.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Alliance area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4XEW_0cFqoUai00

Paint & Cider with Miss Kelly

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 11249 Rd 73, Bayard, NE

Paint & Cider Class Oct 9 2 class times 1:00pm & 3:30pm Grab your friends and come on out for a fun afternoon of painting with Kelly as she guides you through painting a fun fall picture on wood...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMVWN_0cFqoUai00

Date Night

Hemingford, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Calling all parents! Bring your child(ren) to Little Garden Child Care, then head out on the town for some much deserved ADULT time! Saturday, September 18 6-10 p.m. $10/child Dress your child...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zvSQw_0cFqoUai00

Macramé Workshop

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: AMINISTRATION -BUILDING, 1604 Sweetwater Ave, Alliance, NE

Join us for a beginner's macramé workshop! Learn to make a macramé feather wall hanging with local artist Kathy Brock. Registration is $15 and includes all materials and instruction...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elapt_0cFqoUai00

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2472 Co Rd 62, Alliance, NE

PUMPKINS ON THE PATIO Where: West Side Event Center Outdoor Patio Space When: Thursday Oct. 7th Time: 6-8PM Cost: $30 What: Join us out on the West Side Event Center's new outdoor patio space for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T62Lq_0cFqoUai00

Memorial service

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1020 W 10th St, Alliance, NE

Find the obituary of Lelagene A. Jantz (1934 - 2021) from Alliance, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

