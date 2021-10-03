What’s up Vandalia: Local events calendar

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

RACE #7 FIVESEVEN DESIGNS ELITE DIRT OVAL SERIES Brownstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 322 W Cumberland Rd, Brownstown, IL

Everyone is welcome at every race. Top 3 and Tq awards every race. Practice $10 a person Race day Novice $20 All other Elite series classes $25 Practice Oct. 22nd 5pm-10pm Racing Oct. 23rd...

Shoal Creek Chapter Meeting followed by toy and food run Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 S 7th St, Vandalia, IL

We will have our monthly Chapter meeting followed by our Toy and food run. we have chose a Church in Fillmore this year.

Element OP Live at Hawg Diner - Vandalia, IL Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1930 US-51, Vandalia, IL

We're heading back to Hawg Diner to keep Rockin' You from A to Z Follow us at BandsInTown.com: bnds.us/khfwrq Full calendar at www.elementopband.com

Auction : ONLINE ONLY ELAINE CHOMA ESTATE MULBERRY GROVE. MULBERRY GROVE, Illinois IL Mulberry Grove, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY ESTATE AUCTION FEATURING 1959 JD 730 TRACTOR, 1999 CUB CADET, SWISHER TRAIL BEHIND MOWER, 135 LB ANVIL, MTD PUSH MOWER, LOTS OF WWII ITEMS, AMERICAN EX PRISONER OF WAR ITEMS, WWII...

EDW Live in Ramsey,IL at Route 51 Roadhouse! Ramsey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 514 S Superior St, Ramsey, IL

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Age Restriction: 21+Doors open at 6:30 PMShow Time: 8:00 PMThe guidelines for the Dwarfanators Wrestling show fall