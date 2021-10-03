CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

What’s up Vandalia: Local events calendar

Vandalia News Watch
Vandalia News Watch
 6 days ago

(VANDALIA, IL) Vandalia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Vandalia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiReY_0cFqoThz00

RACE #7 FIVESEVEN DESIGNS ELITE DIRT OVAL SERIES

Brownstown, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 322 W Cumberland Rd, Brownstown, IL

Everyone is welcome at every race. Top 3 and Tq awards every race. Practice $10 a person Race day Novice $20 All other Elite series classes $25 Practice Oct. 22nd 5pm-10pm Racing Oct. 23rd...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKCIE_0cFqoThz00

Shoal Creek Chapter Meeting followed by toy and food run

Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 S 7th St, Vandalia, IL

We will have our monthly Chapter meeting followed by our Toy and food run. we have chose a Church in Fillmore this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SecQ_0cFqoThz00

Element OP Live at Hawg Diner - Vandalia, IL

Vandalia, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1930 US-51, Vandalia, IL

We're heading back to Hawg Diner to keep Rockin' You from A to Z Follow us at BandsInTown.com: bnds.us/khfwrq Full calendar at www.elementopband.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35l1He_0cFqoThz00

Auction : ONLINE ONLY ELAINE CHOMA ESTATE MULBERRY GROVE. MULBERRY GROVE, Illinois IL

Mulberry Grove, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

ONLINE ONLY ESTATE AUCTION FEATURING 1959 JD 730 TRACTOR, 1999 CUB CADET, SWISHER TRAIL BEHIND MOWER, 135 LB ANVIL, MTD PUSH MOWER, LOTS OF WWII ITEMS, AMERICAN EX PRISONER OF WAR ITEMS, WWII...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOUET_0cFqoThz00

EDW Live in Ramsey,IL at Route 51 Roadhouse!

Ramsey, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 514 S Superior St, Ramsey, IL

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE! Age Restriction: 21+Doors open at 6:30 PMShow Time: 8:00 PMThe guidelines for the Dwarfanators Wrestling show fall

