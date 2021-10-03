CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, LA

Live events coming up in Mansfield

Mansfield Updates
Mansfield Updates
 6 days ago

(MANSFIELD, LA) Mansfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n9Pb_0cFqoSpG00

C.C.F.C Annual Car and Bike Show

Stonewall, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 5187 LA-3276, Stonewall, LA

C.C.C.F Annual Car and Bike show will be celebrating its 10th year this year. We invite all enthusiasts whether you want to show everybody your pride and joy or if you just want to see someone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCy8Z_0cFqoSpG00

Mansfield High School-Homecoming 2021

Mansfield, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Homecoming 2021! The Class of Champions-THE ONE and ONLY CLASS OF ‘92! 30 YEARS AND STILL WINNING 🏆 Tailgating at homecoming game, T-shirts are being ordered, coming together and remembering our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvaUF_0cFqoSpG00

Kinsey Scout Reservation Obstacle Challenge 2020

Stonewall, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 3492 US-171, Stonewall, LA

This is an Obstacle challenge that showcases the northwest Louisiana wild. The 5k course winds through the 1600 acre Kinsey Scout Reservation where you will have to face 12 different obstacles...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lXgLe_0cFqoSpG00

Man Church | Red River

Coushatta, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Save the date and join us for Man Church @ The Shop where you'll receive a... • Manly Meal: FREE Jambalaya Dinner! • Manly Music: Awesome Worship! • Manly Message: Word from the Lord via Brother...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield Updates

Mansfield, LA
ABOUT

With Mansfield Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

