Homer, LA

Coming soon: Homer events

Homer News Watch
 6 days ago

(HOMER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Homer calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Homer area:

Big Creek Trade Days

Dubach, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Big Creek Trade Days was birthed from a vision of three friends that felt a need to find a way to repurpose a deserted poultry farm facility. Well, let’s see now, we can clean those houses, put in...

Excel for Excellence Pop-Up Event

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 708 Watterman St, Minden, LA

🎉🎉Come out and EXCEL FOR EXCELLENCE at our Excel for Excellence Pop-Up Event: Saturday October 23rd, 2021 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Babb Park (between Yale Street and Watterman Street) in Minden...

Homecoming 2021

Emerson, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 103 South Elm Street, Emerson, AR 71740

DJ Why Not is in the building with his LB Mike White! Coming back with an ol school P&C party for the 30+ crew! LEAVE THE BS AT HOME!

Minden Parks and Recreation Fall Festival

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Recreational Dr, Minden, LA

The Minden community and surrounding areas are welcome to attend the Minden REC Fall Festival for a Halloween fun event. Enjoy a haunted house, kids games, cake walk, and local businesses Trunk or...

Music Makers

Minden, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 15910 US-80, Minden, LA

Please register your Pre-K thru 6th grader here for our new children's music program called Music Makers. We will meet weekly on Sundays from 5-6 p.m. and get to hear the kids sing during our...

