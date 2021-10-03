Coming soon: Homer events
(HOMER, LA) Live events are lining up on the Homer calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Homer area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Big Creek Trade Days was birthed from a vision of three friends that felt a need to find a way to repurpose a deserted poultry farm facility. Well, let’s see now, we can clean those houses, put in...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 708 Watterman St, Minden, LA
🎉🎉Come out and EXCEL FOR EXCELLENCE at our Excel for Excellence Pop-Up Event: Saturday October 23rd, 2021 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Babb Park (between Yale Street and Watterman Street) in Minden...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 103 South Elm Street, Emerson, AR 71740
DJ Why Not is in the building with his LB Mike White! Coming back with an ol school P&C party for the 30+ crew! LEAVE THE BS AT HOME!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1000 Recreational Dr, Minden, LA
The Minden community and surrounding areas are welcome to attend the Minden REC Fall Festival for a Halloween fun event. Enjoy a haunted house, kids games, cake walk, and local businesses Trunk or...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 15910 US-80, Minden, LA
Please register your Pre-K thru 6th grader here for our new children's music program called Music Makers. We will meet weekly on Sundays from 5-6 p.m. and get to hear the kids sing during our...
