Marshville calendar: Events coming up

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Marshville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marshville area:

Los Austeros de Durango Wingate, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1916 McIntyre Rd, Wingate, NC

Los Dos Carnales, Voz de Mando, and LOS AUSTEROS DE DURANGO at Plaza Cross Creek Arena at 2021-10-03T01:00:00-0400

First Baptist Church of Marshville Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1636 Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC

Sunday Morning Worship Service - Join us each Sunday Morning for Worship!

Children’s Choir 4-5:00pm Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Edu Bldg, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC

All children ages 2nd through 5th grade are invited to come sing, Sunday afternoons from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Children's Choir 4-5:00pm - Mineral Springs United Methodist Church

Music on Main Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Monroe Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the 2021 Music On Main line up! This year's concert series kicks off in June and will take place on Main Street in Downtown Monroe through...

Monroe Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Forest Hills Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 Forest Hills School Rd S, Marshville, NC

The Forest Hills (Marshville, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Monroe (NC) on Thursday, October 14 @ 5:30p.