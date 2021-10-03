CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshville, NC

Marshville calendar: Events coming up

Marshville Daily
Marshville Daily
 6 days ago

(MARSHVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Marshville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marshville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH72Q_0cFqoQ3o00

Los Austeros de Durango

Wingate, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1916 McIntyre Rd, Wingate, NC

Los Dos Carnales, Voz de Mando, and LOS AUSTEROS DE DURANGO at Plaza Cross Creek Arena at 2021-10-03T01:00:00-0400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38FjPY_0cFqoQ3o00

First Baptist Church of Marshville

Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1636 Old Hwy 74, Marshville, NC

Sunday Morning Worship Service - Join us each Sunday Morning for Worship!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8ve4_0cFqoQ3o00

Children’s Choir 4-5:00pm

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Edu Bldg, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC

All children ages 2nd through 5th grade are invited to come sing, Sunday afternoons from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Children's Choir 4-5:00pm - Mineral Springs United Methodist Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WI2dj_0cFqoQ3o00

Music on Main

Monroe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Monroe Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the 2021 Music On Main line up! This year's concert series kicks off in June and will take place on Main Street in Downtown Monroe through...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX25O_0cFqoQ3o00

Monroe Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Forest Hills

Marshville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 100 Forest Hills School Rd S, Marshville, NC

The Forest Hills (Marshville, NC) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Monroe (NC) on Thursday, October 14 @ 5:30p.

Marshville Daily

Marshville Daily

Marshville, NC
ABOUT

With Marshville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

