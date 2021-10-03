What’s up Lexington: Local events calendar
(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Come dress in all PINK for our Breast Cancer Awareness class!! We will also be hosting our annual canned food drive! Bring canned food items to class to donate! :)
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 20180 Fulkerson St, Noble, OK
Camping Events in Norman, Oklahoma, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Norman, Oklahoma.
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 4601 E Etowah Rd, Noble, OK
Come support the Freshmen & JV as they travel to the Bears stadium.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Enjoy the fall weather at the outdoor craft show in Purcell . There will be food trucks, kettlecorn, fresh squeezed lemonades, a coffee trailer and local bakeries. Shop the variety of handmade...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Come and trick or treat on Main Street with all our local businesses
