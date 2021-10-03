What’s up Lexington: Local events calendar

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

Pink Out and Can Drive Class Purcell, OK

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come dress in all PINK for our Breast Cancer Awareness class!! We will also be hosting our annual canned food drive! Bring canned food items to class to donate! :)

Thai Massage Weekend Noble, OK

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20180 Fulkerson St, Noble, OK

Camping Events in Norman, Oklahoma, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Norman, Oklahoma.

9th/JV Shawnee Wolves Vs Noble Bears Noble, OK

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4601 E Etowah Rd, Noble, OK

Come support the Freshmen & JV as they travel to the Bears stadium.

Heart of Fall Craft Show Purcell, OK

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Enjoy the fall weather at the outdoor craft show in Purcell . There will be food trucks, kettlecorn, fresh squeezed lemonades, a coffee trailer and local bakeries. Shop the variety of handmade...

Haunting Main Street Noble, OK

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come and trick or treat on Main Street with all our local businesses