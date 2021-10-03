CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, OK

What’s up Lexington: Local events calendar

Lexington News Watch
Lexington News Watch
 6 days ago

(LEXINGTON, OK) Lexington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lexington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okxDP_0cFqoPB500

Pink Out and Can Drive Class

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come dress in all PINK for our Breast Cancer Awareness class!! We will also be hosting our annual canned food drive! Bring canned food items to class to donate! :)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GsUx7_0cFqoPB500

Thai Massage Weekend

Noble, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 20180 Fulkerson St, Noble, OK

Camping Events in Norman, Oklahoma, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Norman, Oklahoma.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvSZb_0cFqoPB500

9th/JV Shawnee Wolves Vs Noble Bears

Noble, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 4601 E Etowah Rd, Noble, OK

Come support the Freshmen & JV as they travel to the Bears stadium.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mM2ST_0cFqoPB500

Heart of Fall Craft Show

Purcell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Enjoy the fall weather at the outdoor craft show in Purcell . There will be food trucks, kettlecorn, fresh squeezed lemonades, a coffee trailer and local bakeries. Shop the variety of handmade...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KdCvY_0cFqoPB500

Haunting Main Street

Noble, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Come and trick or treat on Main Street with all our local businesses

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
City
Lexington, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Etowah, OK
City
Noble, OK
Purcell, OK
Government
Lexington, OK
Government
City
Purcell, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Camping#Bakeries#Canned Food#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#The Freshmen Jv
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Lexington News Watch

Lexington News Watch

Lexington, OK
24
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lexington News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy