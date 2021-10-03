CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids events calendar

Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 6 days ago

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Park Rapids is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Park Rapids area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xafF5_0cFqoOXa00

D1 Kids Club

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 01:05 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 Helten Ave, Park Rapids, MN

A support group for young people with type 1 diabetes and their families to better manage this chronic condition. Learning activities, games, and fun. Meets the second Tuesday of the month, 3:05...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BV1G_0cFqoOXa00

MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Training - Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1009 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN

Chandler’s Firearm Training is hosting a MN/WI/FL Carry Permit Class in Park Rapids, MN. This course will allow you to carry in up to 34 states (if you apply for both MN and Florida). This class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AG3aF_0cFqoOXa00

2021 PBFR Annual Fall Trail Ride

Akeley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 26993 MN-64, Akeley, MN

Come and enjoy a fall color riding weekend before the forest closes for the season. And while you’re there, learn more about the Paul Bunyan Forest Riders to see if you’d like to become a member...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQg0f_0cFqoOXa00

One Knight Stand featuring Kirk Brock at Vacationaire Resort & Clancy's on Island Lake

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 26333 Icon Dr, Park Rapids, MN

Friday is here! Kirk starts singing at 6:30, come have dinner and enjoy some great music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov5t8_0cFqoOXa00

Bemidji Discovery Pike's Corn Maze Homeschool Day!

Park Rapids, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 16303 Dovetail Rd, Park Rapids, MN

All homeschoolers of all ages are invited to join us at Pike's Corn Maze for a day of fall fun! The farm offers hay rides, a corn maze, straw castle, farm animals, corn pits and trails! They will...

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
ABOUT

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

