Wiggins calendar: Events coming up

(WIGGINS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Wiggins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiggins:

GSPGA Professional Championship Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12040 Grand Way Blvd, Saucier, MS

The 36-hole Gulf States Section PGA Professional Championship is being hosted at Tunica National Golf Club. Top PGA Professionals in the Section will vie for the opportunity to qualify for the...

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga Lumberton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Rd, Lumberton, MS

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages! About this Event This event will last 3 hours (including check-in time) and will take place outdoors...

Kare-In-Home Ministries Golf Tournament Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 12040 Grand Way Blvd, Saucier, MS

Kare-In-Home Ministries is preparing to host its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament on October 22, 2021, at Grand Bear Golf Course. Kare-In-Home Ministries provides patients and caregivers comfort and...

SMAC Fright Night Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Fright Night, a movie scheduled for October 29th at 7pm in the Joe Paul Student Theater.

2021 Fall Family Camp — Pine Burr Area Council - Boy Scouts of America Wiggins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 64 Camp Tiak Rd, Wiggins, MS

BSA HEALTH FORM REQUIRED (PARTS A & B) FOR EACH PERSON ATTENDING. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE FORM. PLEASE FILL IT OUT FOR ALL FAMILY MEMBERS THAT WILL BE ATTENDING & BRING WITH YOU TO...