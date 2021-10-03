CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wiggins, MS

Wiggins calendar: Events coming up

Wiggins News Watch
Wiggins News Watch
 6 days ago

(WIGGINS, MS) Live events are lining up on the Wiggins calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wiggins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlHzG_0cFqoNer00

GSPGA Professional Championship

Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 12040 Grand Way Blvd, Saucier, MS

The 36-hole Gulf States Section PGA Professional Championship is being hosted at Tunica National Golf Club. Top PGA Professionals in the Section will vie for the opportunity to qualify for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445Snd_0cFqoNer00

Safari Tails Kangaroo Yoga

Lumberton, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 62 Talowah Rd, Lumberton, MS

45 minutes of kangaroo yoga followed by hands on animal interactions and adult beverages! About this Event This event will last 3 hours (including check-in time) and will take place outdoors...

Learn More

Kare-In-Home Ministries Golf Tournament

Saucier, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 12040 Grand Way Blvd, Saucier, MS

Kare-In-Home Ministries is preparing to host its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament on October 22, 2021, at Grand Bear Golf Course. Kare-In-Home Ministries provides patients and caregivers comfort and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AYPKo_0cFqoNer00

SMAC Fright Night

Hattiesburg, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 118 College Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39406

SMAC presents Fright Night, a movie scheduled for October 29th at 7pm in the Joe Paul Student Theater.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0585J4_0cFqoNer00

2021 Fall Family Camp — Pine Burr Area Council - Boy Scouts of America

Wiggins, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 64 Camp Tiak Rd, Wiggins, MS

BSA HEALTH FORM REQUIRED (PARTS A & B) FOR EACH PERSON ATTENDING. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AND PRINT THE FORM. PLEASE FILL IT OUT FOR ALL FAMILY MEMBERS THAT WILL BE ATTENDING & BRING WITH YOU TO...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
Wiggins, MS
Government
City
Wiggins, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Lumberton, MS
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tunica National Golf Club#Sun Oct 10#Smac
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins News Watch

Wiggins, MS
46
Followers
249
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wiggins News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy