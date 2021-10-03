CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandersville, GA

Live events on the horizon in Sandersville

Sandersville Journal
Sandersville Journal
 6 days ago

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Sandersville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandersville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB7si_0cFqoMm800

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Georgia Military College will be presenting Bullets Over Broadway the Musical. This jukebox musical was written by Woody Allen, based on his and Douglas McGrath's 1994 film Bullets over Broadway...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CydJd_0cFqoMm800

WACO Invitational

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 Riddleville Rd, Sandersville, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 WACO Invitational , hosted by Washington County in Sandersville GA. Starting Thursday, October 14th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ReMl_0cFqoMm800

Trunk or Treat

Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 415 Industrial Dr, Sandersville, GA

GMC Sandersville will be a stop on Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Trunk or Treat Day of Fun! Stop by our campus and grab your goodies as you make your way around town.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZSlSI_0cFqoMm800

Prospective Members Class — The Branch Church Milledgeville

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 730 N Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA

Interested in making The Branch Church Milledgeville your home? Maybe you just want to know about us? If so, then join Pastor Kyle back at The Branch from 2-3:30. If interested please register here !

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22P2Pj_0cFqoMm800

11 AM Worship Service

Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville, GA

Two AM Worship Times Our first service begins @ 9:00 AM, with masks and social distancing mandated. Our second service begins @ 11:00 AM. Watch Online @ 11:00 AM! Unable to join us in person...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandersville, GA
City
Washington, GA
County
Washington County, GA
Sandersville, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Washington County, GA
Government
City
Milledgeville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Allen
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Sandersville Journal

Sandersville Journal

Sandersville, GA
61
Followers
204
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandersville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy