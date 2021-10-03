Live events on the horizon in Sandersville

(SANDERSVILLE, GA) Live events are coming to Sandersville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sandersville:

BULLETS OVER BROADWAY Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Georgia Military College will be presenting Bullets Over Broadway the Musical. This jukebox musical was written by Woody Allen, based on his and Douglas McGrath's 1994 film Bullets over Broadway...

WACO Invitational Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 420 Riddleville Rd, Sandersville, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 WACO Invitational , hosted by Washington County in Sandersville GA. Starting Thursday, October 14th.

Trunk or Treat Sandersville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 415 Industrial Dr, Sandersville, GA

GMC Sandersville will be a stop on Washington County Chamber of Commerce's Trunk or Treat Day of Fun! Stop by our campus and grab your goodies as you make your way around town.

Prospective Members Class — The Branch Church Milledgeville Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 730 N Wayne St, Milledgeville, GA

Interested in making The Branch Church Milledgeville your home? Maybe you just want to know about us? If so, then join Pastor Kyle back at The Branch from 2-3:30. If interested please register here !

11 AM Worship Service Milledgeville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville, GA

Two AM Worship Times Our first service begins @ 9:00 AM, with masks and social distancing mandated. Our second service begins @ 11:00 AM. Watch Online @ 11:00 AM! Unable to join us in person...