Windsor events calendar

(WINDSOR, NC) Windsor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Windsor:

A Farmer's Market Halloween Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 4001 W Main Street Ext, Williamston, NC

A Farmer's Market Halloween is on Facebook. To connect with A Farmer's Market Halloween, join Facebook today.

RHS Home Conference Meet #2 Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 RHS Home Conference Meet #2, hosted by Riverside (1A) in Williamston NC. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

Martin County Walk to De-feet Dementia Hamilton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 301 S Front St, Hamilton, NC

Join us in person for this years Martin County Walk to De-feet Dementia! Form a team, fundraise and invite your family and friends to walk along with us at

AM Book Club @ MML Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Join us to discuss All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda. The book club is free and open to any one who enjoys reading books and discussing them with a group. Participants may borrow a copy of...

Fall Storytime@MML Williamston, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 200 N Smithwick St, Williamston, NC

Storytime celebrating the Fall Season! Story time is for toddlers and preschoolers. Story time includes books, stories, music, crafts, and other adventures in reading. This event is free to the...