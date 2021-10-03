Events on the Avon calendar

(AVON, CO) Avon is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Avon:

Live Music at Ein Prosit Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 82 E Beaver Creek Blvd, Avon, CO

Live music every Friday and Saturday night! Join us in the biergarten for happy hour every day, 4-6pm!

2021 SCW Conference Sponsorship Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 126 Riverfront Ln, Avon, CO

Sustaining Colorado Watersheds Conference is an incredible opportunity to garner knowledge, network with fellow colleagues in the field, and discuss the current issues facing our waterways. It's a...

Family Story Time Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 Benchmark Rd, Avon, CO

Books, songs, and rhymes involving movement and visual elements will engage this active group of two and three-year-olds. The 30-minute program is followed by a simple craft.

EarthKeepers – Avon Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Address: 318 Walking Mountains Ln, Avon, CO

Children will explore the natural world and have fun with others while developing their sense of place. Topics vary weekly and help children express their inherent wonder and curiosity as […]

Hora del Cuento Familiar Bilingüe Avon, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Benchmark Rd, Avon, CO

Bilingual Family Storytime Join in the fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and more in Spanish and English to encourage the development of early literacy skills for children 0-6 years old. A “Take...