Romeo, MI

Romeo events calendar

Romeo News Watch
Romeo News Watch
 6 days ago

(ROMEO, MI) Live events are lining up on the Romeo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Romeo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfnKr_0cFqoJ7x00

Sunday Funday with Shannon & Ellen of Mojo in the Morning

Almont, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 5600 Van Dyke Rd, Almont, MI

Join us for a Sunday Funday, with Shannon and Ellen from Mojo in the Morning! Grab your friends and come out back for half-off pints and 20% off apps from 12-2 pm. Blake's Backyard is located at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HN4o_0cFqoJ7x00

Paper Shred and E-Waste Recycling

Bruce Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

List of Frank DiGiorgio Treasurer upcoming events. Events by Frank DiGiorgio Treasurer. Events - Paper Shred & E-Waste Recycling Event, Bruce Twp. Blood Drive,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23maef_0cFqoJ7x00

Mission Festival

Washington Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11711 26 Mile Rd, Washington, MI

Join us for great food & an inspirational missions speaker on Friday, October 15 @ 6pm. Tickets are available at the church - $6 per person or $25 per family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02YUKm_0cFqoJ7x00

Choir Practice

Bruce Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 7525 32 Mile Rd, Bruce Township, MI

“O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing” wouldn’t that be fun! Come sing with our Praise Choir! It is great fun to sing God’s praises in music & song. We would love to have you join us! We meet in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoLcn_0cFqoJ7x00

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute ft. Carry On

Romeo, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Romeo, MI

Carry On is a Detroit based tribute band covering the music of harmony based supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Carry On was formed in early 2016 by guitarist/singers Ken McCauley, Bob...

