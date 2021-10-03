Coming soon: Magee events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(MAGEE, MS) Magee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Magee area:

Digimon Store Championship

Mendenhall, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Main St N, Mendenhall, MS

Entry Fee - $25 Format ・Constructed ・Swiss Rounds ・50 minute, best of 3 game matches Number of players: 16 Each Participant Receives: - Store participant pack ×1 The Winner Receives: - Store...

Halloween Spooktacular Weekend 4

Pelahatchie, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 143 Campground Rd, Pelahatchie, MS

It’s Halloween at Jellystone Park, and activities will include loads of fun and plenty of scares! Join us for arts and crafts and activities, pumpkin carving, costume contest, and campsite/cabin...

Fast & Furious 2

Magee, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Fast & Furious 2, hosted by Simpson Academy in Magee MS. Starting Tuesday, October 19th.

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Prentiss, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2229 Pearl St, Prentiss, MS

3rd Thu of each month.Contact: Barbara Slater 601-792-9214bvfarms@windstream.net Rebecca Hill 601-909-2385rebecca.hill@theclairborne.com

Fall 2021 Guest Registration - Pulaski, MS 2021

Pulaski, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 8113 Morton-Marathon Rd, Pulaski, MS

Fall 2021 Guest Registration span Oct 29 - Oct 31 (Sunday, Friday, Saturday) span Ages 13-100

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

