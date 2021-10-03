What’s up La Grange: Local events calendar

(LA GRANGE, TX) La Grange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

Secure Document Shred Day La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 243 S College St, La Grange, TX

The City of La Grange, the La Grange Police Department and the La Grange Citizens Police Academy are pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the Fall Clean Up, the city will host a “Secure...

Bluff Creek Blowout: a 24-hour TFR Event Warda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 537 Owl Creek Rd, Warda, TX

The Bluff Creek Blowout is a 24-hour mountain bike race that can be done solo or on a team of up to 10 people. This is a 8 (+/-) mile course. Teams try to log as many laps as possible, with only 1...

Archeology Day – Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 414 TX-92 Spur, La Grange, TX

Learn about the archeology of Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites. The day will feature special archeology related tours of the Kreische Brewery and Kreische House, exhibits of...

Kate Watson at Zapp Hall Antique Show Warrenton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4217 Texas 237, Warrenton, TX

Kate Watson is a rising star on the Texas music scene and she’s proud to call Montgomery, TX her home. You may remember Kate from the 2019 season of American Idol, where she received a standing...

2021 MLC Men's Retreat La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2016 Camp Lone Star Rd, La Grange, TX

2021 MLC Men's Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 MLC Men's Retreat, join Facebook today.