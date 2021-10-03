CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, TX

What’s up La Grange: Local events calendar

La Grange Voice
 6 days ago

(LA GRANGE, TX) La Grange has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Grange:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Di3hm_0cFqoHMV00

Secure Document Shred Day

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 243 S College St, La Grange, TX

The City of La Grange, the La Grange Police Department and the La Grange Citizens Police Academy are pleased to announce that, in conjunction with the Fall Clean Up, the city will host a “Secure...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtyHr_0cFqoHMV00

Bluff Creek Blowout: a 24-hour TFR Event

Warda, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 537 Owl Creek Rd, Warda, TX

The Bluff Creek Blowout is a 24-hour mountain bike race that can be done solo or on a team of up to 10 people. This is a 8 (+/-) mile course. Teams try to log as many laps as possible, with only 1...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31huMW_0cFqoHMV00

Archeology Day – Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 414 TX-92 Spur, La Grange, TX

Learn about the archeology of Kreische Brewery & Monument Hill State Historic Sites. The day will feature special archeology related tours of the Kreische Brewery and Kreische House, exhibits of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e14QZ_0cFqoHMV00

Kate Watson at Zapp Hall Antique Show

Warrenton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4217 Texas 237, Warrenton, TX

Kate Watson is a rising star on the Texas music scene and she’s proud to call Montgomery, TX her home. You may remember Kate from the 2019 season of American Idol, where she received a standing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lLj7_0cFqoHMV00

2021 MLC Men's Retreat

La Grange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 2016 Camp Lone Star Rd, La Grange, TX

2021 MLC Men's Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 MLC Men's Retreat, join Facebook today.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
La Grange Voice

La Grange Voice

La Grange, TX
With La Grange Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

