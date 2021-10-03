Coming soon: Hailey events

(HAILEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Hailey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hailey:

New Moms Group Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1450 Aviation Dr Suite 200, Hailey, ID

St. Luke's Community Health helps new moms connect with other mothers in the community. Participants will be sharing experiences and solutions, along with asking questions. St. Luke's staff will...

MEET THE FLEET Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1616 Airport Cir, Hailey, ID

Meet the Fleet- October 16, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Members of the community are invited to attend the Meet the Fleet event happening at the airport this fall. Bring the kids as they will have the...

“The Joshua Show” Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1250 Fox Acres Dr, Hailey, ID

A modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, bring their award-winning production The Joshua Show across the globe. With live music, tap...

Fit & Fall Proof Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Fit and Fall Proof™ (FFP) is an exercise-based fall prevention program that focuses on improving strength, mobility, and balance to reduce the risk of falling. Reservations required



Story Time: the Letter A Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 Spruce Ave, Ketchum, ID

The Community Library Story Times present: the Alphabet. Story time will be working its way through the alphabet, using books to teach pre-school age children letters, sounds, and a love of books...