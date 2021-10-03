CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hailey, ID

Coming soon: Hailey events

Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 6 days ago

(HAILEY, ID) Live events are lining up on the Hailey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hailey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXKIc_0cFqoGTm00

New Moms Group

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 1450 Aviation Dr Suite 200, Hailey, ID

St. Luke's Community Health helps new moms connect with other mothers in the community. Participants will be sharing experiences and solutions, along with asking questions. St. Luke's staff will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aELy6_0cFqoGTm00

MEET THE FLEET

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 1616 Airport Cir, Hailey, ID

Meet the Fleet- October 16, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Members of the community are invited to attend the Meet the Fleet event happening at the airport this fall. Bring the kids as they will have the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7gyx_0cFqoGTm00

“The Joshua Show”

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1250 Fox Acres Dr, Hailey, ID

A modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, bring their award-winning production The Joshua Show across the globe. With live music, tap...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07153I_0cFqoGTm00

Fit & Fall Proof

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Fit and Fall Proof™ (FFP) is an exercise-based fall prevention program that focuses on improving strength, mobility, and balance to reduce the risk of falling. Reservations required\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoVp1_0cFqoGTm00

Story Time: the Letter A

Ketchum, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 415 Spruce Ave, Ketchum, ID

The Community Library Story Times present: the Alphabet. Story time will be working its way through the alphabet, using books to teach pre-school age children letters, sounds, and a love of books...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
Hailey, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Sun Oct 10#Alphabet
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Hailey Times

Hailey Times

Hailey, ID
12
Followers
238
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy