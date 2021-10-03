Shallotte calendar: Coming events

(SHALLOTTE, NC) Live events are coming to Shallotte.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Shallotte area:

Moxie & Flo At Red Hare Experience Station Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4802 Main St, Shallotte, NC

Moxie & Flo At Red Hare Experience Station at Red Hare 34 North Experiment Station, 4802 Main St., Shallotte, United States on Sat Oct 09 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Beach House Harley Davidson Fall Bike Rally Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Harley Davidson Dr, Shallotte, NC

Join us here at Beach House Harley-Davidson® for the annual fall rally event September 28 October 3 This is one of the largest and busiest events of the year! Beach House HD is conveniently...

Music Traders' Jam Shallotte, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 150 Holden Beach Rd SW, Shallotte, NC

As promised... we're back! However we will be holding the jam session outside the front door... we've moved it up to 5pm so we have daylight! Hope to see you then! We are merging the Ukulele...

Flipping Out Fridays - Pinball Meet-up Every Friday at Makai Brewing Ocean Isle Beach, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5850 Ocean Hwy W #1, Ocean Isle Beach, NC

Every Friday Night from 6-8pm - join Cape Fear Flipper Club for a casual evening of pinball. Bring a group or come as you are. Challenge your friends, learn new techniques by our area's...

ITS-SIDS South Brunswick, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 5140 Sellers Rd, South Brunswick, NC

Learn to define sudden infant death syndrome, identify external stressors, and risk factors, list the components of a Safe Sleep Policy, understand how the NC Child Care regulations and best...