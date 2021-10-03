Live events Camden — what’s coming up

(CAMDEN, TN) Live events are coming to Camden.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

Alzheimer’s Disease Support Group Paris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 301 Tyson Ave, Paris, TN

Alzheimers Association caregiver support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with

Sunday Evening Worship Service Camden, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1285 US-70, Camden, TN

We gather again on Sunday evenings at 6 p.m. for worship.

Miss Star 2022 Huntingdon, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 201 Fairgrounds Rd, Huntingdon, TN

Miss Star 2022 is a fundraiser pageant by The Star Foundation in partnership with The American Cancer Society. Miss Star 2022 will have an AMAZING prize package for all age groups as well as...

The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride at Loretta Lynn's Ranch Hurricane Mills, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8000 Hwy 13 South, Hurricane Mills, TN 37078

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is proud to announce The Fall Ride 2021: Off-Road Trail Ride. This event is for dirt bikes and ATVs only.

Bright Beginnings Prenatal Class Paris, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Tyson Ave, Paris, TN

You can call the Find Line at 731-644-3463 for more information. To register, call Rhonda Crossett, Women’s Center Director at 731-644-8521. Class will be held in HCMC Classrooms 2 & 3. Class...