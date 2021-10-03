CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Branch, MI

Live events West Branch — what’s coming up

West Branch Digest
West Branch Digest
 6 days ago

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are lining up on the West Branch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Branch area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Kid9_0cFqoDpb00

Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 960 M-33, West Branch, MI

MileSplits official results list for the 2021 Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational, hosted by Ogemaw Heights in Ogemaw Heights MI.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npim4_0cFqoDpb00

Tarot Course

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2990 Cook Rd Suite 127, West Branch, MI

This is a course on how to read tarot cards intuitively. This will provide a deeper and more personalized connection to your cards and clients! I will teach you how to understand tarot from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKyf8_0cFqoDpb00

Fall Spooktacular Crop

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2980 Cook Rd, West Branch, MI

Since 2009. Scrapbooking, Stamping and Shopping all in one place! The Birch Run Scrapbooking and Stamping Show boasts 30+ vendors to shop for the latest in papercrafting, scrapbooking at an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyhgX_0cFqoDpb00

G's Pizzeria Tip Night

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Join other animal loving friends for a night of great food and drink as you show your support for the rescue.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30t8cG_0cFqoDpb00

OCGHS General Membership/Board Meeting

West Branch, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 E Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Ogemaw County Genealogical & Historical Society membership & Board Meeting. Helping to preserve the history of the county & its families.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Branch, MI
Local
Michigan Government
West Branch, MI
Government
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#Food And Drink#Animals#Milesplits#Sun Oct 10#W Houghton Ave#Mi Join#Board Meeting
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
West Branch Digest

West Branch Digest

West Branch, MI
42
Followers
257
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Branch Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy