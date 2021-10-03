Live events West Branch — what’s coming up

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Live events are lining up on the West Branch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the West Branch area:

Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational West Branch, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 960 M-33, West Branch, MI

MileSplits official results list for the 2021 Northern Lower Peninsula Invitational, hosted by Ogemaw Heights in Ogemaw Heights MI.

Tarot Course West Branch, MI

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 2990 Cook Rd Suite 127, West Branch, MI

This is a course on how to read tarot cards intuitively. This will provide a deeper and more personalized connection to your cards and clients! I will teach you how to understand tarot from...

Fall Spooktacular Crop West Branch, MI

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 2980 Cook Rd, West Branch, MI

Since 2009. Scrapbooking, Stamping and Shopping all in one place! The Birch Run Scrapbooking and Stamping Show boasts 30+ vendors to shop for the latest in papercrafting, scrapbooking at an...

G's Pizzeria Tip Night West Branch, MI

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Join other animal loving friends for a night of great food and drink as you show your support for the rescue.

OCGHS General Membership/Board Meeting West Branch, MI

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 100 E Houghton Ave, West Branch, MI

Ogemaw County Genealogical & Historical Society membership & Board Meeting. Helping to preserve the history of the county & its families.