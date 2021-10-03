CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) Muskegon Heights has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskegon Heights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CLltD_0cFqoCws00

Shayne Smith Banned From Karate Tour

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Shayne is selling out venues across the country on his Banned From Karate Tour. See him in an intimate setting while you still can!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsP79_0cFqoCws00

Finesse Mitchell

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:30 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Finesse Mitchell is a multi-faceted actor, comedian, and author. His hour standup special The Spirit Told Me To Tell You is available on Sho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXb0U_0cFqoCws00

Esther Ku Live Stand Up

Muskegon, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1531 West Sherman Boulevard, Muskegon, MI 49441

Esther is a internationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Ku was also a series regular on MTV's Girl Code. Ku was selected as a fi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c5cV_0cFqoCws00

Freshmen & JV @ Fruitport

Fruitport Charter Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 357 N 6th Ave, Fruitport, MI

Come along as the Freshmen & JV travel to Fruitport to battle "The Men of Troy." You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PjVk_0cFqoCws00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Norton Shores, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4861 Henry St, Norton Shores, MI

We will follow CDC guidelines. If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a mask. The space we use allows for physical distancing. Meeting Room: Enter

