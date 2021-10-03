Richland Center events coming soon

(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Richland Center calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richland Center area:

Addams Family 2 Private Showings Richland Center, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 192 South Central Avenue, Richland Center, WI 53581

Select a time to reserve the theater for you and your family or friends to come see Addams Family 2!

Bingo Richland Center, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Early bingo starts at 7:00 pm, 5 games - $5 per packet Regular bingo starts at 7:30 pm, 10 games - $5 per 3 face packet, $10 per 6 face packet, $15 per 9 face packet Blackout bingo starts at 8:30...

Camp & Ride Weekend Avoca, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 7488 Leaches Crossing Rd, Avoca, WI

Come out to Big Valley Ranch and enjoy our 50+ miles of trails at your own pace and schedule. We will be open for arrivals beginning on Thursday, September 30th through Sunday, October 3rd...

Group Medium Reading Muscoda, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Come out and enjoy a group medium reading. I have had multiple sessions with Melissa, and I love her energy so much that I wanted you all to be able to experience her too. We have room for 20...

Nourish Your Soul: A Self-Care Yoga Retreat Hillpoint, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: S7163 County Road G, Hill Point, WI 53937

Nourish and revitalize your mind, body and soul. For anyone who needs a reset.