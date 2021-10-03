What’s up Hillsboro: Local events calendar

(HILLSBORO, TX) Hillsboro is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Hillsboro area:

Wednesday Night Karaoke West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 128 N Main St, West, TX

Join us for karaoke every Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.! Come in and enjoy 1/2 priced boneless wings all night!

Well, That Sucks... in Grandview, TX Grandview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 11641 I-35W Frontage Rd, Grandview, TX

Please note that if you register with a 50% deposit, the balance will be due 30 days prior to training. You will be invoiced separately via email. Course information, including equipment lists can...

Halloween Party West, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 128 N Main St, West, TX

Join us for our 2nd annual Halloween Bash! Drink specials, Live Music, Costume Contest with Cash Prizes, and so much more! It's going to be KILLER!

Foster Care Village First Look Itasca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

You're committed to fostering, but it can feel lonely without the support, space, and community you need to thrive. We understand; that’s why we created The Foster Care Village in Itasca, Texas...

UMEPA Varsity Football @ Aquilla Aquilla, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

The Aquilla (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. UME Preparatory Academy (Dallas, TX) on Friday, September 24 @ 7:30p.