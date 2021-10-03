Events on the Monroeville calendar

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Monroeville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroeville:

Bessemer Academy Varsity Football @ Clarke Prep Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20100 US-43, Grove Hill, AL

The Clarke Prep (Grove Hill, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Bessemer Academy (Bessemer, AL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...

Order of the Arrow Fall Ordeal Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge.

PCA Varsity Football @ Monroe County Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Monroe County (Monroeville, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Cotton Byproducts and Supplemental Feeding for the Cow Herd Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 175 Ag Science Dr, Brewton, AL

Cotton byproducts and other supplemental feeding options will be covered as they relate to beef cattle nutrition. Address:NRCS Educational Building1 Teen TrailMonroeville, AL 36460 Contact:Kelly...