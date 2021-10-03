CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroeville, AL

Events on the Monroeville calendar

Monroeville News Beat
Monroeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(MONROEVILLE, AL) Live events are lining up on the Monroeville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroeville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ToCkV_0cFqo8VD00

Bessemer Academy Varsity Football @ Clarke Prep

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20100 US-43, Grove Hill, AL

The Clarke Prep (Grove Hill, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Bessemer Academy (Bessemer, AL) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEYhS_0cFqo8VD00

Fall Carnival for our East Wilcox VFD'S

Pine Apple, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Please bring your family and join us for an afternoon of fun! We will have games for all ages, bouncy houses, concessions, raffles and door prizes. All proceeds will go to our East Wilcox VFD's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Kjyq_0cFqo8VD00

Order of the Arrow Fall Ordeal

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

Brotherhood, Vigil, and Arrowmen gather in the fall for fellowship while welcoming new Candidates to the Woa Cholena Lodge.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZzAH_0cFqo8VD00

PCA Varsity Football @ Monroe County

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Monroe County (Monroeville, AL) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Prattville Christian Academy (Prattville, AL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FalGs_0cFqo8VD00

Cotton Byproducts and Supplemental Feeding for the Cow Herd

Brewton, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 175 Ag Science Dr, Brewton, AL

Cotton byproducts and other supplemental feeding options will be covered as they relate to beef cattle nutrition. Address:NRCS Educational Building1 Teen TrailMonroeville, AL 36460 Contact:Kelly...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroeville, AL
Government
City
Grove Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Brewton, AL
City
Prattville, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Bessemer Academy#Sun Oct 10#Al 36451 Brotherhood#Vigil#Arrowmen#Al Cotton#Nrcs Educational
The Hill

Ex-Trump aide Dan Scavino finally served Jan. 6 subpoena: report

Former Trump aide Dan Scavino has been served his subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol after an extended struggle to find him, CNN reported on Saturday. The subpoena was brought to former President Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday, the...
POTUS
Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville News Beat

Monroeville, AL
45
Followers
233
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy