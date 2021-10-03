What’s up Newport: Local events calendar

(NEWPORT, OR) Live events are lining up on the Newport calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newport:

Evening Worship Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 226 NW 23rd St, Newport, OR

Everyone’s invited! Come and join us as we worship the Lord in an open and friendly format. Free nursery services are provided for children under 3 years old.

Blue Heart: Beauty and Change Along America's Western Shoreline Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, OR

The "Blue Heart" exhibit is a nationally touring art show premiering at the OSU Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building About this Event The "Blue Heart" exhibit is a nationally touring art show...

Dia de los Muertos Endurance Run Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Dia de los Muertos Endurance Run is always held on Day of the Dead weekend in Newport, Oregon. It features a 24Hr, 12Hr and 6Hr options. There\'s also an 4.8 Miles option which is held before the...

The Urban Shaman And Tyler Spencer Live at Primaltones Newport, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 3101 Southeast Ferry Slip Road, Newport, OR 97365

Primaltones Venue is proud to present, The Urban Shaman and Tyler Spencer!

Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer Newport, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Have fun while raising money to support local women and their families at the Coast Busters Walk for Breast Cancer.